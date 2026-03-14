Dolly Parton shares first major update on health since husband’s passing

Dolly Parton has made her first major public appearance in months on Friday, March 13, where she shared an update on her health and emotional well-being following a period of medical concerns and the recent death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

Speaking at the opening day of her theme park, Dollywood, which is celebrating its 41st season, the 80-year-old country music icon reassured fans that she is taking good care of herself.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” Parton said, noting that she had experienced “a few little health issues and we’re taking good care of them.”

She further added, “I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on. I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But, all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”

The singer also addressed rumors about her personal life, joking that fans should not confuse Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton, who shared the stage with her, as a new romantic partner. She confirmed she is “not dating anybody” since Dean’s passing, following 58 years of marriage.

Earlier, Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency in October 2025 due to an unspecified illness, having mentioned kidney stone issues in September of that year. A source told PEOPLE that Parton has been “getting better every day,” focusing on rest and spending time at home with visiting friends and family.