Dolly Parton has delighted fans with a rare social media appearance this week as she shared a cheerful photo alongside her younger sister, Rachel Parton George amid recovering from recent health challenges.

The 80-year-old country music legend posted the image on Instagram on Wednesday, nearly two months after canceling her planned Las Vegas residency due to ongoing health issues.

In the photo, Parton and her 66-year-old sister are seen smiling while enjoying a backyard meal featuring barbecue ribs, corn on the cob and fresh lime slices. The festive setting, decorated for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, reflected the family’s love of gathering around good food.

Dressed in a red gingham blouse, white pants and her signature high heels, Parton paired her trademark blonde hair with glamorous makeup, while Rachel joined her for the relaxed family moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Alongside the post, Parton revealed that the sisters had prepared several of their favorite recipes from their 2024 cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals, A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food. She invited fans to celebrate Independence Day by trying some of the featured dishes, including homemade sweet tea and barbecue ribs.

The heartwarming update comes after Parton shared details about the health issues that forced her to cancel her Las Vegas residency. The singer explained that she has long dealt with kidney stones and that, over the past few years, her immune and digestive systems had become weakened, requiring ongoing treatment.

Although she said she is responding well to medication and continues to improve, Dolly Parton admitted it will take more time before she is ready to return to the stage.