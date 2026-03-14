Dolly Parton updates fans with her new routine

Dolly Parton is back to her 9-5 work after she suffered severe health issues over the past few months.

One year following her husband Carl Dean’s death, the country legend addressed the health concerns she had faced over the past few months, which prompted her to postpone her Las Vegas residency in September.

In her personal appearance on March 13, she stated, “I’ve not been touring, as you know. I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them”.

The 80-year-old who last stepped out for a public engagement in May also alluded to what caused her undisclosed health issues.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” she continued. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

Dolly put fans’ fears to rest, too, adding, “All is good. It didn’t slow me down.” Now that the “Jolene” singer is what she described as “back to normal,” she explained that she has “been up to a lot” lately, including working on her upcoming Broadway musical Dolly, A True Original Musical.

“I’ve just been doing a lot of writing, a lot of thinking, a lot of praying and a lot of getting ready for a lot of new stuff coming up for the rest of this whole year,” she shared. “So, be ready for me. I ain’t done, I ain’t near done.”

What Dolly’s to-do list has not included, however, is looking for love. Indeed, she shut down rumours of any new romance by confirming she is “not dating anybody” following the death of her husband of 58 years last March.

“I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me on the other side,” she said. “If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.'”