Dolly Parton's sister gives big update on singer’s health hours after prayers plea

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton has shared a reassuring update on singer’s health just few hours after she asked fans to pray for her.

Taking to her Facebook account on Tuesday, October 7, the Islands in the Stream singer’s sister cleared the air around her health concerns.

“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” Freida shared.

The 68-year-old further shared, “She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Earlier in the day, Dolly Parton’s sister said she was “up all night praying” for her sister’s recovery and requested her fans to pray for the legendary singer.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” she wrote.

For the inversed, Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency due to an unspecified illness last week.