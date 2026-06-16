Country icon Dolly Parton is fueling fans’ “9 to 5” hustle with her new signature coffee brand, Cup of Ambition, created in partnership with Louisiana-based Community Coffee.

What Is ‘Cup of Ambition’?

Inspired by Parton’s Grammy-winning anthem “9 to 5,” the coffee line launches with Light, Medium, and Dark roasts. Parton worked directly with the Saurage family, Community Coffee’s sixth-generation owners, to curate the blends. The brand aims to capture “the warmth, energy, and Southern hospitality Dolly is known for”.

“I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard,” Parton said. “You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee. Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip.”

Where to Get the First Taste: Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop

Cup of Ambition makes its public debut June 24, 2026, at the grand opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, off Exit 22 on I-65 south of Nashville. Guests can try the new blends at the coffee shop, DLY BBQ restaurant, and throughout the travel center.

The travel stop features fuel stations, EV charging, a trucker’s lounge, Doggy Parton dog park, live music stage, and custom merch, all “inspired by the spirit of the open road”.

Nationwide Rollout Coming in 2026

Can’t make it to Cornersville? A “full portfolio” of Cup of Ambition will launch nationwide later this year. The line will be sold in ground and K-Cup formats through Community Coffee, with whole bean, ground, single-serve, and ready-to-drink options planned.

Community Coffee’s third-generation owner Donna Saurage said: “Dolly embodies the same values Community Coffee was built on: hard work, warmth, and genuine connection. This partnership felt right from the very first conversation”.

Part of Dolly’s Expanding 2026 Empire

The coffee launch caps a busy year for Parton. Dollywood is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel opens in Nashville this September with the world’s largest museum dedicated to her life.