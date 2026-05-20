Nicholas Galitzine and Dolph Lundgren shared a memorable full-circle moment at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Universe, bringing together two generations of He-Man on one red carpet.

The stars attended the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 18, where they posed side-by-side for photos alongside cast members including Morena Baccarin, Camila Mendes and Idris Elba, as well as director Travis Knight.

Galitzine, 31, takes on the iconic role of He-Man in the upcoming reboot, nearly four decades after Lundgren first portrayed the superhero in the 1987 cult classic adaptation.

The pair also reunited at the after-party, smiling and posing together with raised fists in a playful nod to the legendary warrior character.

Speaking at the premiere, Lundgren reflected warmly on seeing a new actor step into the famous role.

“It was a great feeling for me,” he said. “It’s great that he’s such a great He-Man and I think it’s a great production and I was really honored to be part of it. It was fun for me to show up in a movie and give him some advice when he needs it the most.”

In the upcoming film, Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, also known as He-Man, who must unite with allies including Teela, played by Mendes, to battle the evil Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto, and the sorceress Evil-Lyn, played by Alison Brie.

An official synopsis for the film reads, “To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters June 5.