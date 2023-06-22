Dolphin Force introduced in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad police have introduced Dolphin Force in Islamabad to curb the increasing crime in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Force has been established in Islamabad on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summary regarding the recruitment of 900 personnel and building separate headquarters has been sent. The force will also get 400 latest motorbikes and a separate headquarter will be built in the safe city.

Furthermore, 900 personnel will be included in the Dolphin Force from the Islamabad Police.

In 2018, the Murree Municipal Corporation deployed the Dolphin Force to provide a safe environment and restore the confidence of tourists amid the increasing robberies on the major highway and viral videos of tourists being harassed by local traders.

The Dolphin Force is an elite security unit established by the then Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, after a similar force in Turkey provided him with the inspiration to create one in Punjab as well.