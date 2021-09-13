Dolphin Force barred from setting up check-posts in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab police have barred personnel of Dolphin Force from setting up check-posts in the city over concerns of misuse of authority from them, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

In a directive issued from Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab during a meeting today, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the Dolphin Force and PERU Force officials should only be used as first responders rather than manning check-posts.

“Officials below the level of sub-inspector should not setup the check-points,” the IG Punjab directed and added that complaints on helpline 1787 should be transferred to the concerned circle officer.

He further said that stubborn and rude police officials should not be posted at police stations.

Moreover, the meeting headed by Rao Sardar Ali Khan also mulled over measures to tackle sexual harassment issues among children and decided that special teams would be sent to educational institutes to create awareness in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously, the Dolphin Force personnel were deployed at all popular picnic spots in Murree to avoid any untoward incidents after incidents relating to harassment of tourists were reported during 2018.