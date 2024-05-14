Dolphin Force to curb street crime in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar visited the Karachi Police Office where he chaired a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the city.

Briefing the home minister during his visit to the Karachi Police Office (KPO), the city police chief, Additional Inspector General (Addl. IG) Imran Yaqoob Minhas, proposed Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar to set up a squad on the pattern of Lahore’s Dolphin Force to control street crime.

He said 1,800 motorcycles should be provided for patrolling.

According to a spokesperson, the police chief also proposed provision of 1,100 vehicles, 2,000 pistols and 5,000 anti-riot kits for the motorcycle force besides recruitment of 9,200 policemen for the metropolis.

Additional IG stated that the police are consistently engaged in measures such as the protection of Chinese nationals, experts, and other foreigners. In this regard, relevant stakeholders have also been taken on board.

He claimed that incidents such as snatching of cars, motorcycles, and mobile phones and killings during robbery bids have gradually reduced, which is undoubtedly due to effective and best practices in policing and continuous police actions against criminals.

He announced that he would hold meetings about the law and order on a monthly basis

It is pertinent to mention here that Dolphin Force, launched in 2016 by then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is an elite unit of the Punjab police to combat street crime.