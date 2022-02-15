Dolphins imported from Ukraine for Lahore show die

LAHORE: Four rare dolphins imported from Ukraine for a show in Lahore died on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, four dolphins and two catfish were imported from Ukraine for dolphin show in Lahore in 2019. The show was only held for a few months and was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.

The dolphins were being given food on time and a foreign doctor was appointed to take care of the dolphins.

After the death of four dolphins, catfish were sent back to Ukraine. The cause behind the death of dolphins could not be ascertained.

Read more: Two blind dolphins rescued, another 25 feared stranded

Last month, two stranded blind Indus dolphins, locally known as Bhulan, were rescued from Rohri Canal and released into the Indus River.

According to details, the Sindh Wildlife team – led by Deputy Conservator Officer Sukkur Muhammad Adnan Hamid – rescued Blind Dolphins from Dadu, Rohri canals and released them into the Indus.

Over 27 Indus blind dolphins are stranded at 10 different water canals. According to the rescue plan, over 30 persons would take part in a month-long rescue operation.

