Domhnall Gleeson stars in Taylor Swift’s opalite video

In the star-studded “Opalite” music video, Domhnall Gleeson dances alongside Taylor Swift, proving that a long-held fantasy shared on The Graham Norton Show has finally come true. Released on February 6, the imaginative film transforms a shopping center in Croydon, England, into a vintage 1990s paradise complete with blue sequined jumpsuits, mall romance, and unexpected celebrity cameos.

The connection was sparked in October when Domhnall Gleeson appeared on Graham Norton’s late-night show alongside Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, and Jodie Turner-Smith. During the cozy gathering, Gleeson joked about his desire to star in one of Swift’s music videos. Swift later described the timing as “ridiculously lucky” and decided to make it happen. A week later, she emailed Domhnall Gleeson a personalized script for “Opalite,” a single from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift described the production as “a school group project but for adults,” telling fans she wanted every guest from that specific Graham Norton episode to participate. Everyone agreed to embrace the 1990s aesthetic she envisioned for the video’s retro fantasy theme.

The six-minute music video opens with a fictitious advertisement for “Opalite” spray, a chemical concoction promising to improve “unsatisfied” lives. Swift’s character spends her time making friendship bracelets—a nod to her Eras Tour fans—and taking a large grey rock on awkward dates, including karaoke sessions. Gleeson’s character eventually arrives with a peculiar attachment of his own: a cactus. The two characters develop a romantic connection and experience “mall magic” after using the Opalite spray.

The video features several high-profile cameos: Jodie Turner-Smith appears as an aerobics instructor, Greta Lee as a vocalist, and Lewis Capaldi as a humorous mall photographer documenting the couple’s goofy adventures. Cillian Murphy narrates the commercial and offers a thumbs-up in promotional photos, while Graham Norton himself plays a cynical “Nope-alite” salesman at the mall.