‘Don 3’ to be a crossover of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan starrers?

Fans try to decode the latest social media post by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan for updates on the highly anticipated ‘Don 3’.

Seems like, after wowing the audience with their respective instalments of the ‘Don’ franchise, two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are joining hands for one mega-crossover of the crime action thriller, as speculated by sharp-eyed fans.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Piku’ star marked 44 years of his 1978 title earlier this week, as he shared a monochromatic throwback picture of movie enthusiasts standing in long queues outside the Box Office to watch ‘Don’, which turned out to be one of the five blockbusters of him in a year.

However, what captured the attention of netizens was the following picture on his Insta feed. The veteran actor was seen with Bollywood’s King Khan in the click as he signed a poster of ‘Don’.

“…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON,” the Bollywood star noted in the caption.

Speculative fans took it to the comments section of the shared post to state their views. “What??? Is this a hint? 😭😭😭” noted a social user. “Amitabh + SRK in DON 3 🔥🔥” another wrote.

“Don 3″ script hind or something like that?” one of them speculated. A fourth commented, “Don 3 With King Khan and Big B 😍🔥”

It is pertinent to mention that makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who own the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 ‘Don’, first confirmed the sequel back in 2018. “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story,” they had said.

