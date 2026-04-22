Don 3: Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar reach an agreement over production

Ranveer Singh announced his agreement with Farhan Akhtar for the production of Don 3.

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani took the matter to GUILD to mediate in the matter after Ranveer exited Excel Entertainment’s Don 3.

The makers claimed that the Ram-Leela actor should compensate them as the creative differences came in the way after Singh’s active participation in the pre-production of the movie.

Reportedly, the two have agreed, and the Gully Boy actor is ready to cooperate, reported The Free Press Journal. The publication revealed that Ranveer has agreed to return his signing amount of worth approximately INR 10 crore to the producers.

Besides that, he will also be giving a stake to the makers in his next movie, temporarily named Pralay. Singh’s next film, Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta, is a zombie-thriller slated to release later in 2026.

In 2024, the first official teaser was shared by makers from the Don franchise, unveiling Singh taking over the role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans were extremely excited about the new casting, but they could not enjoy the moment for a longer time as the 40-year-old stepped away from the project after the success of Dhurandhar. The unexpected exit led to a tiff between them, which eventually forced the Producer Guild of India to step up to resolve the issue.