Dona Ganguly files police complaint after body-shaming incident

Cricket commentator and former Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, has filed a police complaint after being the subject of body-shaming.

Professional Dancer Dona Ganguly faced bitter comments on her weight and her performance in an event. It’s sad to see that woman are still getting trolled over their bodies. This situation worsened after realising the fact that Dona is a seasoned dancer and some people are still overlooking her talent and only focusing on her body. We’re so glad someone finally filed a police complaint against aggressive trolling.

According to media reports, Dona Gangulu filed a complaint at the local police station in Kolkata on Friday. The dancer stated that she was insulted and harassed on social media after performing at the Kolkata Film Festival.

Sourav Ganguly’s wife also mentioned that she has been dancing professionally for more than forty years and added that she has performed Odissi dance globally. As per her complaint, Dona alleged that the bitter remarks about her body have damaged her reputation and dignity.

The seasoned dancer also took the opportunity to mention that a particular Facebook page shared pictures of her from the event and abused her while also commenting on her weight. She supported her claims by providing screenshots and a mobile number that was linked to the Facebook page. The police have already begun their investigation against an unidentified person who operates the said social media handle.

In 2025, discussions about women’s worth still disproportionately focus on body size and weight, overshadowing their achievements, a concerning reality highlighted by the recent trolling faced by professional dancer Dona Ganguly. It’s disheartening, yet not surprising, that she had to endure such harsh criticism.

However, what is remarkable is her decision to take action in a society where women are often encouraged to remain silent. The ongoing scrutiny of women’s bodies underscores the stagnant progress we’ve made over 25 years into the 21st century.

We commend Dona Ganguly for her courage in speaking out and filing a police complaint, and hope for strict measures against the perpetrator behind the offensive Facebook page.