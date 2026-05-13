Donald Gibb passes away after ongoing health battle

American actor Donald Gibb passed away at the age of 71. His death was announced by his son.

On May 13, Wednesday, the actor’s death was announced by his son, Travis. According to his statement, Donald passed away a day earlier on Tuesday evening at his home in Texas due to ongoing health complications.

Travis told TMZ that his father “loved the Lord and his family, friends, and fans with all his heart.” He also asked for prayers and privacy, adding that his father “will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Throughout his decades-long career in Hollywood, Donald appeared in several films, including Bloodsport, 1st & Ten, Hancock, Jocks, and Amazon Women on the Moon. However, he rose to fame after portraying the hulking Alpha Beta frat brother Ogre in the 1984 comedy, Revenge of the Nerds.

He reprised the role in the sequel, Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, released in 1987, and then appeared in the 1994 TV film, Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love.

Shortly after news of the actor’s death broke, fans flooded social media platforms to express their grief. One commented under the post, “I didn’t want to see this today..Rip Ogre. OMG, him too!? He was an icon. RIP Donald”. Another commented, “Thank you for our childhood memories.. salute”.