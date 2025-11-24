Donald Glover reveals terrifying health scare that forced tour cancellation

Donald Glover has revealed a shocking health scare that forced him to cancel his Childish Gambino tour last year.

The 42-year-old artist – also known as Childish Gambino – recalled performing at his Louisiana tour stop with “really bad pain in [his] head” during Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Knaw Carnival show on Saturday.

Despite feeling unwell, he pushed through the show only to learn later in Houston that he had experienced a stroke.

“I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there, and I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana. I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke,’” he told the crowd.

Glover went on to joke about following in Jamie Foxx’s medical struggle as his brain bleed led to a stroke in April 2023.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” he added.

After a pause, Glover admitted, ‘That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, “I’m letting everybody down.”‘

He went on to describe a cascade of further medical issues that followed, revealing that doctors found a hole [in] his heart and he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Donald Glover abruptly cancelled he remainder of his tour in North America and Europe in last October citing his hospitalization, but didn’t disclose his medical condition at the time.