Donald Lu ‘lied’ on cipher issue, says PTI Chief Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday rejected the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on cipher allegations and demanded a fresh probe into the matter.

On Wednesday, Donald Lu once again rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s cipher allegations and termed it as a “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.

Talking to newsmen, Barrister Gohar said Donald Lu has backtracked from several matters related to cipher. Pakistan’s ex-envoy to US Asad Majeed should respond as according to him he met with the US official in the past.

PTI chief demanded a fresh probe into the cipher issue following denial of Donald Lu.

Donald Lu rubbishes PTI founder’s cipher ‘conspiracy theory’

Testifying before a subcommittee of the US panel, the US assistant secretary of state said: “Imran Khan’s cipher conspiracy theory is a lie [and] it is a complete falsehood.”

“It is not accurate. At no point does it accuse the US government or me personally of taking steps against Imran Khan. And thirdly, the other person in the meeting, the then-ambassador of Pakistan to the US, has testified to his own government that there was no conspiracy.”

The hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship,’ was announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee where the US official was questioned about the allegations and his assessment of them.