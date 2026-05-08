Donald Trump again appreciates Pakistan’s top leadership

US President Donald Trump has again praised Pakistan’s leadership, describing the country as “great” and its leadership as “excellent”.

Speaking during a media interaction, Donald Trump said Pakistan’s prime minister and field marshal were “outstanding personalities”.

The US president further claimed that “Project Freedom” had been halted following discussions with the Pakistani leadership.

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According to Donald Trump, Pakistan’s leadership had urged restraint during negotiations and requested that actions be stopped during the diplomatic process.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is being appreciated across the world due to mediation efforts between Iran and US for settling their issues.

In October, 2025, Donald Trump also lauded Pakistani Field Marshal as a “good man” and described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “great leader.”

He was addressing the ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

President Trump said he had heard reports of a possible conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the Pakistani leadership managed to resolve the situation swiftly and peacefully.

“I am a proponent of peace across the world,” President Donald Trump said during his speech.

“I stopped wars through trade,” he noted, asserting that the United States prefers trade over conflict.

“I like stopping wars,” President Donald Trump remarked, reiterating his stance that economic cooperation is the key to lasting peace.