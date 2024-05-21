Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ threatened with lawsuit

Former US president Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign threatened to file a lawsuit against the makers of movie “The Apprentice,” that explores his rise to power.

The movie was premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024 on May 20 and received an eight-minute standing ovation.

Director by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump alongside Jeremy Strong as his lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn.

Despite its premier at Cannes Films Festival 2024, the movie has not yet found US distribution.

Meanwhile, Trump’s 2024 campaign in a statement called the film “garbage” and “pure fiction.”

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” a spokesperson for Trump campaign’s said in a statement.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention that The Apprentice includes a scene that shows the former US president raping his first wife, Ivana.

Reacting to Trump’s campaign’s statement, Ali Abbasi offered to meet Trump and screen the movie for him, saying, “I don’t necessarily think that this is a movie he would dislike.”

“I don’t necessarily think he would like it. I think he would be surprised, you know? And like I’ve said before, I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening and have a chat afterwards, if that’s interesting to anyone at the Trump campaign,” he added.