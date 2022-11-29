Donald Trump criticizes Joe Biden for raiding his residence

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump has severely criticized incumbent US President Joe Biden’s administration for raiding his residence.

Trump said he shifted the government record to his residence in accordance with the law and asked Joe Biden to name any other former president whose house was raided in the past?

The former US president is facing numerous investigations by the Law and Justice Department.

FBI agents found four dozen empty document folders marked “CLASSIFIED” during their raid last month of former President Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago club, a newly unsealed court file revealed Friday.

Agents found 43 of those empty folders marked classified in Trump’s office, according to the Department of Justice’s inventory of the seized items, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The remaining five empty folders with that marking were found in containers in a storage room.

The FBI also found another 42 empty folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Miliary [sic] Aide,” during the Aug. 8 raid, which was authorized to search for government documents removed from the White House when Trump left office in Jan. 2021, the filing said.

