Donald Trump faces backlash from crowd at 2026 World Cup

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the New Jersey Stadium for the historic 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The audience booed the couple during the medal ceremony.

The couple, maintaining their style, arrived at the stadium via helicopter. They were escorted by a massive security detail that included a localized no-fly zone over the New York/ New Jersey area. The president was seated in a private box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., which was renamed the “New York New Jersey Stadium” for the duration of the World Cup.

Aboard Marine One, @POTUS flies over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ahead of today’s @FIFAWorldCup Final pic.twitter.com/XdSlc2UODE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/K2n4vTK91N — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 19, 2026

As Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the field to present players with their medals, fans at the stadium rang out in boos. The president was seen waving to people in the stands as they audibly expressed their resistance to his presence at the game.

During the match, the president was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as well as his son Eric Trump, his wife Melania Trump, and their son Barron in the suite, which also hosted several notable politicians and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to Politico reporter Sophia Cai.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Andrew Giuliani also took in the action from Trump’s suite.

“You see the President of the United States… you’ve got the President of FIFA, and that looks like Ronaldo” 👀 pic.twitter.com/RtJcTGFZxO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026

Shortly before the match, Trump made a speech to Fox Sports regarding the World Cup arrangement. He said to the host, Jenny Taft, about the success of the United States hosting the World Cup this summer. Trump said Infantino “had this idea” and initially, while the president told him “we’re not a soccer country,” Trump said, “It turns out we are a soccer country.”