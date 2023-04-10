US judge in Donald Trump criminal case targeted with threats

The New York Police Department intelligence division has kicked off an investigation after New York judge Juan Merchan received threats since he began presiding over the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

The NYPD intelligence division is investigating the threats to Judge Juan Merchan, which came in the form of social media posts.

A spokesperson for New York courts said that “we continue to evaluate and reevaluate security concerns and potential threats.”

The New York police maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the judiciary and will adjust protocols as necessary.

Since Donald Trump’s arraignment hearing, there has been a marked increase in death threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the team of prosecutors working on the Donald Trump case, according to a second law enforcement source.

Threats have landed in Bragg’s office by phone, email, and social media post. The source did not specify how many threats the D.A.’s office has received but said the number is significant.

Court officers and NYPD have increased security for Bragg and his prosecutors and tightened overall security at the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

The courthouse received bomb threats before and after the indictment, and on Mar. 24 received a threatening note in an envelope with white powder that was later deemed non-hazardous.

