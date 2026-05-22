Donald Trump has issued a cryptic response ahead of the final episode of The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert, adding fresh attention to the long-running programme as it prepares to sign off after more than three decades on air.

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump was asked about the end of the CBS late-night franchise and responded briefly: “I’ll have a message at a later date,” offering no further detail. The comment immediately sparked speculation that a fuller response could follow after the final broadcast.

When approached for further comment, White House spokesman David Ingle told The Independent, “Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck with no talent and terrible ratings, which is exactly why CBS canceled his show and is booting him off the airwaves.”

The show’s final episode is set to air Thursday night, with CBS confirming it will feature an extended runtime for its farewell. Guests and specific segments have not yet been announced, but the episode is expected to mark the end of an era for one of American television’s most iconic franchises.

The Late Show first launched in 1993 under host David Letterman before Stephen Colbert took over in 2015, steering the programme through a politically charged and highly watched modern late-night era.

The show’s cancellation, announced last year, followed controversy surrounding its parent company CBS Paramount, for reaching a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over accusations that its newsmagazine series 60 Minutes deceptively edited a 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.