Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson are reportedly preparing to tie the knot in an intimate Bahamas wedding over Memorial Day weekend.

According to Page Six, the couple will exchange vows on a private island in the Bahamas in front of a small group of close family members and friends. The reportedly low-key ceremony marks a shift from the pair’s earlier plans for a more lavish celebration.

Sources previously told the outlet that the couple had initially considered hosting their wedding at the White House. However, those plans were later reconsidered amid concerns that an extravagant event during the ongoing conflict involving Iran could be viewed negatively.

Rather than postponing the wedding entirely, the couple allegedly decided to scale things back and opt for a more private ceremony.

Wedding celebrations have already been underway in recent months. In April, Anderson hosted an Enchanted Garden-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, attended by several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Kai Trump, Trump Jr.’s daughter with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, also reportedly attended the celebration.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson began dating in 2024 following the end of Trump Jr.’s engagement to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 until their split in 2018, and the former couple share five children.