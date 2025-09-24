Donald Trump meets PM Shehbaz, other Muslim leaders on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries at Arab-Islamic summit in New York on Wednesday.

As per details, the two leaders held an informal meeting with pleasant exchange of greetings.

A warm handshake and a candid conversation marked the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ahead of the meeting, the prime minister also held meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The meetings were marked by warm handshakes, informal and candid conversations, and meaningful exchanges among the world leaders.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in New York the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

The Prime Minister recalled the longstanding, historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He conveyed his respects and good wishes for the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Recalling that both countries have always stood by each other through thick and thin, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for Kuwait’s expressions of solidarity following the recent floods in Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to strengthen these ties further, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, livestock, manpower export and health.