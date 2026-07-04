Taylor Swift’s wedding was the event of the night and Donald Trump made sure he had something to say about it.

While the Lover singer and her NFL star husband Travis Kelce partied the night away surrounded by family and A-list friends at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the White House’s official social media accounts shared a meme that appeared to troll the pop superstar.

The post mimicked Madison Square Garden’s glowing “JUST&T MARRIED” billboard but replaced it with the message, “Trump Is Your President,” alongside the words, “It’s happened!”

The posts quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many fans accusing Trump of trying to insert himself into the couple’s big day.

“Someone is jealous,” one user wrote.

“Such a petty little man starved for attention,” another commented.

A third added, “She really does live rent free in his head, doesn’t she?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

The social media jab came just hours after another White House post spoofed Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, featuring a collage of iconic moments in American history with Trump at the center and the caption, “America’s Eras Tour.” The parody even borrowed a line from Swift’s hit tour, drawing swift reactions online.

The posts added another chapter to the long-running tension between Trump and the Grammy-winning singer, whose political views have frequently clashed with the president’s.

Their public feud dates back several years, with Trump previously posting, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.