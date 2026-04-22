The administration of President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a controversial proposal to relocate Afghan refugees—many of whom supported US forces during the war in Afghanistan—to the African nation of Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to US media reports and humanitarian sources.

The plan could affect around 1,100 Afghan nationals currently housed in Qatar, including former interpreters, special forces personnel, and their families. More than 400 children are believed to be among them.

These individuals have been living for over a year at Camp As Sayliyah, a US military installation, after being evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Many of these Afghans had been promised resettlement in the United States due to their service alongside American troops during the two-decade war that began after the September 11 attacks. However, shifting immigration policies have slowed or halted their relocation, leaving them in prolonged uncertainty.

According to AfghanEvac head Shawn VanDiver, Afghan evacuees are now being presented with two difficult choices: return to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan or relocate to Congo.

The proposal has drawn concern from human rights groups, particularly given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Congo. According to the United Nations, the country is already hosting more than 600,000 refugees, primarily from neighboring regions such as the Central African Republic and Rwanda. Ongoing violence, instability, and attacks on refugee camps have further strained its capacity.

Critics argue that relocating vulnerable Afghan families to another conflict-affected region raises ethical concerns about US commitments to its wartime allies. Many evacuees had expected to reach American soil within weeks, but now face an uncertain future.

Responding to the reports, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the government is working to identify “responsible and voluntary resettlement options” for the remaining Afghan evacuees.

Since 2021, approximately 190,000 Afghan nationals have been resettled in the United States. However, thousands remain in limbo across transit countries. Analysts say the current situation reflects a broader tension between America’s moral obligations and increasingly restrictive immigration policies.

Additional reports suggest that financial incentives may be part of the discussions, with the U.S. potentially offering up to $50 million in aid to support refugee arrangements in Congo, though details remain unconfirmed.

The proposal, if implemented, is likely to intensify debate over U.S. refugee policy and its long-term responsibilities toward those who risked their lives in support of American missions abroad.