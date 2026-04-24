Donald Trump has responded to Prince Harry’s recent speech on Ukraine with a remark that quickly drew attention – bringing Meghan Markle into the conversation.

The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on April 23, where he addressed the Kyiv Security Conference and urged stronger global support for the country amid the ongoing war. Without naming Trump directly, Harry emphasized the importance of American leadership, noting the United States’ historic role in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“This is a moment for American leadership,” Harry said during his speech, calling on the U.S. to uphold its international commitments and play a key role in maintaining global security.

Later that day, Trump was asked by reporters in the Oval Office about the prince’s comments. Rather than directly addressing the substance of the speech, he responded with a brief personal remark.

“Prince Harry? How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give her my regards,” Trump said, before adding that Harry does not represent the United Kingdom. “I know one thing: Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K. That’s for sure. I think I’m speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice.”

The exchange highlights the long-standing tension between Trump and Meghan, which dates back to 2019 when he publicly criticized her following remarks she made about him during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. At the time, Meghan had described Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive,” prompting a sharp response from the then-president.

The latest comments come ahead of King Charles III’s upcoming state visit to the United States, set to begin next week.