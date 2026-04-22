US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran’s ‘entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea’.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that said the Iranian leadership takes the US leader for “a sucker”.

Trump said that Tehran has “taken advantage of every President” for the past 47 years, until now.

“And what did I give to them, a Country in tatters!” Trump wrote.

Trump then provided a long list of claims, including that Iran’s “entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar is wiped out”, and that “their Nuclear Labs and Storage Areas were OBLITERATED”.

The US president claimed that Iran is losing “500 Million Dollars a day” because of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Throughout the war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28, Trump has made repeated claims that Iran’s military has been destroyed; however, Iranian forces have continued to launch attacks and force the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, although it was not ​clear on Wednesday if Iran or Israel, the US ally in the two-month war, would agree.

Trump said in a statement on social media the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani ‌mediators “to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”