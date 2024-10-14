Donald Trump responds to ‘The Apprentice’ makers

Former US president Donald Trump has lashed out at the makers of “The Apprentice,” which centres on his rise as a businessman in New York.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The movie hit theatres on October 11 weeks before Trump’s election showdown with rival Kamala Harris.

The film first screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it drew huge controversy and legal threats from the ex-president, particularly for a scene in which Trump is shown raping his first wife.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former US president blasted the makers of the movie, calling the writer a ‘pile of garbage.’

“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, ‘The Apprentice’ (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb,’. It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” he wrote.

He maintained that he had a great relationship with his former wife Ivana, who ‘was a kind and wonderful person.’

“The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!” Donald Trump concluded.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, ‘The Apprentice’ stars Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan as Trump, with Jeremy Strong starring as Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova playing Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

Abbasi responded to the former US president by writing on X: “Thanks for getting back to us, Donald Trump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day with a lot of press for ‘The Apprentice,’ but I might be able to give you a call tomorrow.”