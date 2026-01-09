Donald Trump reveals Diddy requested presidential pardon through letter

Donald Trump has revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs personally asked him for a presidential pardon but the former president says he has no plans to grant the request.

In an exclusive report by the New York Times published Thursday, January 8, it was revealed the disgraced rapper reached out to President Donald Trump while serving his federal sentence. According to Trump, the request came in the form of a letter.

“He asked me for a pardon,” Trump told reporters, adding that the message was delivered directly to him.

When asked for details, Trump jokingly asked whether the reporters wanted to see the letter, though he did not produce it.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted last July on two federal charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution following a high-profile trial in New York City.

He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October. After receiving credit for time already served, he is expected to remain incarcerated until May 25, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

This is not the first time the idea of a potential pardon has surfaced publicly. During a press briefing in May 2025, Trump was asked whether he would consider granting clemency to Combs.

“I haven’t seen him; I haven’t spoken to him for years. I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t,” Trump told a member of the media at the time.

Trump once referred to Combs as a friend in 2012. However, Trump stated that Combs “used to really like me a lot” but “that relationship busted up” when he ran for president in 2016.