US President Donald Trump has said that he feels confident that Iran will negotiate, adding that the country would “see problems” otherwise.

“Well, they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before,” Donald Trump said in a phone call to the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show.

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“Hopefully they’ll make a fair deal and they’ll build their country back up, but when they do it they will not have a nuclear weapon. They’ll have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon. And we can’t allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we’re not going to let that happen,” he added.

“And I have to say we had no choice in Iran. It wasn’t like we had a choice. We had to do it,” Trump said.

He said the United States had done a good job and would see the matter through to its conclusion. Trump added that the war would be brought to an end and that “everyone is going to be happy.”

Earlier, President ​Donald Trump said ‌that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports ​that Israeli leader Benjamin ​Netanyahu influenced the U.S. president’s ⁠decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.

“Israel ​never talked me into the ​war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong ​opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER ​HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” Trump wrote ‌in ⁠a Truth Social post.