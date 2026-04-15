Iran war is 'very close to over', Donald Trump tells Fox News

US President Donald Trump has stated that the ongoing conflict with Iran is nearing end, expressing optimism that the situation will soon come to an end.

“I think its close to over….. I mean, I view it as very close to over,” Donald Trump told Fox News while responding to the fate of Iran war.

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Donald Trump said that without his intervention, Iran would have already acquired nuclear weapons. He emphasised that urgent measures were necessary to alter the course of events.

“If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

He further noted that Iran becoming a nuclear power would have disrupted the global balance, which is why the United States has adopted a firm stance on the issue.

According to Trump, Iran is seeking to reach an agreement in one way or another.

The US president made it clear that he would not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances. He also stated that, following the conflict, Iran could require approximately 20 years for reconstruction.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan ​over the next ​two days, according to an ⁠interview with the ​New York Post.

“You should ​stay there, really, because something could be happening over the ​next two days, ​and we’re more inclined to ‌go ⁠there,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump said Pakistan’s Army chief, Field ​Marshal Asim ​Munir, ⁠was doing a “great job” on ​the talks.

“He’s fantastic, and ​therefore ⁠it’s more likely that we go back ⁠there,” ​Trump said.