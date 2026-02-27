Donald Trump says Robert De Niro should ‘leave America’ amid feud

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited a long running feud with the Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro this week, launching a sharp social media attack that also targeted political opponents and other critics following his State of the Union address.

In a post shared Wednesday, February 25, on Truth Social, Trump criticized Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, accusing them of disruptive behavior during his speech the night before.

Trump then turned his attention to celebrity critics, singling out De Niro, a frequent and outspoken opponent.

“Omar and Tlaib should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”

“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States,” he continued.

Trump’s post comes a day after De Niro, 82, delivered an emotional speech at a counterprogramming event titled “State of the Swamp,” held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

De Niro also slammed the president during an appearance on Nicolle Wallace’s MS NOW podcast, The Best People, which was released on Monday.