President Donald Trump said Monday that the US Navy has completed a mine-sweeping operation across the Strait of Hormuz and now has full control of the strategically important waterway.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Donald Trump said the strait is open to international shipping, while claiming that Iran remains restricted from using the route.

The comments came as Tehran reportedly maintained that the waterway would stay closed until Washington met its demands, including calls for war reparations and an end to the US naval blockade.

Donald Trump described the US naval presence in the area as a highly effective blockade, saying the Navy had cleared the entire strait of mines. He also warned that Iran could still attempt to disrupt shipping by laying mines, but said US forces were monitoring and removing them.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, carrying large volumes of oil, natural gas and other commodities. Any prolonged disruption in the waterway could have significant consequences for global energy markets and international shipping.

Read more: Trump demands Iran pay compensation for people killed in conflicts

Trump also criticized Iran’s economic condition, claiming the country is facing severe financial difficulties and high inflation. He said Iran could continue to create problems in the strait but argued that its ability to do so was limited by its economic situation.

Addressing Tehran’s demand for war reparations, Donald Trump reiterated his position that if Iran seeks compensation from the United States, Washington would in turn seek payment for damage it says Iran has caused to the U.S. and other countries over the past several decades.

He also said such claims could include compensation for families of antigovernment protesters who were killed in Iran.