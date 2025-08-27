Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent his well-wishes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, despite his public hatred for the pop megastar.

After being together for two years, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the Grammy-winning pop star wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring the pictures of her engagement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

As the news broke around Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting yesterday, a reporter later asked him for a reaction, given the President’s public confession of hatred towards Swift.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he replied.

“I think it’s — I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person,” Trump added. “So I wish them a lot of luck.”

His comments come less than a month after he dissed the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, saying she is ‘no longer hot’.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became NO LONGER HOT,” the U.S. president wrote in his post on Truth Social, while lauding Hollywood bombshell and a Republican, Sydney Sweeney.