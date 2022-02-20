Truth Social: Trump’s social media app set for release in Apple’s App Store

Donald J. Trump has announced to launch a social media platform to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube had banned Trump after the attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6 2021.

Trump’s new social media app named, Truth Social, is set to be launched on Apple App Store on Monday, reported Reuters on Sunday.

“We are set for release in the Apple App store for Monday, Feb 21,” said the chief product officer of the app.

Trump had announced to launch a new media platform in October 2021. The recently established Trump Media & Technology owns the media platform.

On Friday, the chief product officer of the app Billy B answered questions from beta testers of the app. One tester asked the CPO about when the media app be released for the general public.

“We are set for release in the Apple App store on Monday, Feb 21,” the executive responded.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr, on Feb 15, tweeted a screenshot of his father’s verified Truth Social account with one post that he uploaded on Feb 14: “Get Ready! Your favourite President will see you soon!”

Truth Social’s launch would mean the return of Trump on social media after he was banned by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube after the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021. Trump was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

Truth Social will issue a policy on verified accounts in the near future, said the CPO.

