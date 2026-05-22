US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Washington has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval blockade and warned that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the US would eventually recover Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium despite Iran’s refusal to hand over the material.

“We have total control of Strait of Hormuz with our blockade. Iran will not get nuclear weapon or we’ll do something drastic,” Donald Trump said.

“Can they keep their highly enriched uranium?”@POTUS: “No. We will get it. We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it — but we’re not going to let them have it.” pic.twitter.com/fHmF1UHXOe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2026

Reiterating Washington’s position on Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said the US would not allow Tehran to retain near-weapons-grade uranium, which American officials believe was hidden underground following US and Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.

On the other hand, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei has issued a directive that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran’s stance on one of the main ​US demands at peace talks.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s order could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate talks on ending the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” said one of the two Iranian sources, who ​spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Iran’s top officials, the sources said, believe that sending the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the United States and Israel. Khamenei ​has the last say on the most important state matters.