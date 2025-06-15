Donald Trump warns Iran of retaliation if attacked

President Donald Trump stated late Friday that the United States had no role in the Israeli military strikes on Iran, but issued a stark warning to Tehran against any retaliation.

“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” Donald Trump said on his social media platform Truth.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

While distancing Washington from the escalation, Donald Trump also hinted at diplomatic possibilities, adding, “We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”

The remarks came hours after Israeli drones and precision missiles targeted Iranian missile sites and air defenses, reportedly crippling significant military infrastructure. Iran has yet to issue a formal response.

Human rights organisation, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Sunday said that since the Israeli operation started on Friday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 215 Iranians and injured 648 others.

It further stated that 31 of the injured and 51 of the dead were verified to be military officials, but cautioned that the figures were still preliminary.

