Donald Trump’s blunt advice to Erika Kirk after viral parody

Donald Trump seemingly encouraged Erika Kirk to sue Druski over his wildly viral video parodying conservative white women.

On April 1, Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a remark while hosting an Easter lunch at the White House. Trump, whilst addressing Charlie Kirk’s widow, noted, “You’re doing well, right? Okay. I think you should sue him. But you know what? I told her, you ought to sue some of these. They’re so jealous of Erika”.

He continued, “I said, you ought to sue. I can say it, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer: sue their ass off”.

The video juxtaposes him delivering deadpan remarks at a press conference with footage of him dancing near pyrotechnics, striking pilates poses and ordering food at a drive-through.

“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America,” he says at one point. “Those are the ones we care about.”

The two-minute clip has garnered over 184 million views on X, with many commenters claiming that Druski was specifically lampooning Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of Charlie Kirk.