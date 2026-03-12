Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump draws backlash for 'tone-deaf' move

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, has drawn significant criticism for her recent online activity. The 18-year-old—the president’s eldest grandchild and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa—has come under fire after sharing a video of herself grocery shopping at Erewhon with Secret Service agents in tow.

She posted the vlog on March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day, with the caption: “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.”

The video quickly sparked controversy on social media, with critics questioning the display of high-level security for a casual outing at the upscale Los Angeles supermarket chain. In the clip, Kai is seen loading her basket with sushi, a $14 bottle of water, and a $16 jar of dates while simultaneously complaining about the store’s high prices.

Public reaction was swift. One user commented, “The title might be the most tone-deaf thing I’ve ever read. Like legit lmao.” Others described the post as “cringe,” citing a lack of awareness regarding the current U.S. political climate.

Earlier this year, a video of US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, imitating her grandfather’s dance went viral on social media.

According to a report by an international news agency, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, danced in her grandfather’s famous dance style, which she also shared on her social media account.

In a video shared on social media, Trump’s granddaughter and her friend can be seen copying Trump’s golf stroke and his famous thumbs-up gesture.