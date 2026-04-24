India on Thursday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump over a social media post in which he amplified remarks describing the South Asian nation as a “hellhole”, calling the comments inappropriate and ill-informed.

The controversy arose from a post on Truth Social, shared by Donald Trump ahead of a scheduled visit to India next month by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is expected to engage in efforts to ease strains between the two traditionally close allies.

A day earlier, Trump had circulated a lengthy message — reportedly based on commentary by conservative podcast host Michael Savage — criticising the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship in the United States. The post included unverified claims targeting Indian professionals in the technology sector, alleging discriminatory hiring practices and questioning their English proficiency.

The remarks also suggested that individuals born in the US could later sponsor extended family members from countries such as India and China, using disparaging language to describe those nations.

Responding to the development, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments were “obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste”, stressing that they did not reflect the longstanding partnership between India and the United States, which is grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

US Congressman Ami Bera, whose parents immigrated from India, also condemned the post, describing it as “offensive” and “beneath the dignity” of the presidency. He contrasted Trump’s background with the struggles faced by many immigrant families.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation expressed concern over what it termed a “hateful, racist screed”, warning that amplifying such rhetoric could heighten xenophobia and pose risks to minority communities at a time of rising racial tensions.