Islamabad Food Authority seizes 25 maunds of donkey meat

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has seized 25 maunds of donkey meat during a major crackdown in the Tarnol area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the raid was conducted on a tip-off in Tarnoal area, where more than 50 live donkeys and a large quantity of meat were recovered from the premises.

According to the Islamabad Food Authority, an investigation has been launched, and a case has been ordered against the individuals involved.

One foreign national present at the scene was handed over to the police for further questioning, the director IFA added.

The authority further stated that inquiries are underway to determine which areas the meat may have been supplied to. Authorities are also probing whether the meat was intended for consumption by foreign nationals.

Read more: Police recover 800 hides of donkeys, dogs in Karachi

Earlier, police had arrested two men in Karachi allegedly selling hides of donkeys and dogs.

Police had said an Afghani, Abdul Hameed, and another man were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at a godown in Korangi Industrial Area.

The suspects had concealed about 800 hides of dogs and donkeys stuffed in over 200 sacks, they said.

“The hides were collected from all over Pakistan and Afghanistan and then sent to China,” said the police.