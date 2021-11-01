Don’t share private data with anyone, FIA warns NBP account holders

KARACHI: The federal investigation agency has Monday called on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), following the cyber attack on the bank the past week, and noted that there was no personal data or monetary theft in the virtual incursion, ARY News reported.

However, the federal watchdog has also warned the account holders of the NBP to beware of the phone calls of possible hackers who will ask them their private details.

Don’t share you private data with anyone

The FIA officials have confirmed today after the visit that the entire banking system is being overhauled post-incident and the matter is being assessed internally.

If you receive any call from someone claiming to be an NBP official and asking for your details, don’t fall for their trap and report them to FIA, the officials have urged the masses.

National bank system still unrestored after cyber attack yesterday

The Pakistani government-owned and State Bank’s subsidiary National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has yet to restore its banking system after it collapsed following a cyber-attack late last week by an unknown source, which could mean delays in the salaries of public servants and government employees among other issues.

According to the NBP sources privy to the development, the banking system conceded a malware attack yesterday and has collapsed ever since. A team of technical experts is trying to resolve the matter but has not succeeded so far.

Among other things to suffer due to the hiccup in the system are tax collections and pensions being paid. Since it’s a national bank, the system is down countrywide and its services are suspended everywhere, said sources.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!