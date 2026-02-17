Dor Brothers, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt AI Video Shakes Hollywood

Hollywood has been overtaken by artificial intelligence (AI) with frightening speed and significant consequences. As viral AI-generated films and hyperrealistic A-list actor clips drive studios, unions, and lawmakers to face the future of entertainment, what started as an experimental novelty has grown into a full-blown industry disruption.

The Berlin-based AI video production firm Dor Brothers asserted earlier this week that they had created a “$200,000,000 AI movie in just one day.” With millions of views on X (formerly Twitter), the video—made solely with generative tools—sparked a debate about whether AI can truly replicate high-profile filmmaking. Skeptics dismissed it as hype, while supporters celebrated it as evidence of a new era. In either case, the post demonstrated how rapidly AI is displacing conventional production paradigms.

If the Dor Brothers’ movie was a provocation, the viral AI fight scene between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise was a shockwave. The 15-second clip, created using Seedance 2.0, showed the two megastars trading punches on a rooftop with a striking sense of realism. Audiences were left uneasy by versions of the film circulating online, complete with dialogue and cinematic camera angles. “It’s probably over for us,” said Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriter Rhett Reese. The clip encapsulated Hollywood’s deepest concerns: that AI could successfully imitate actors without their permission, undermining both artistic integrity and livelihoods.

SAG-AFTRA has responded with a firm stance. The union demanded a complete prohibition on AI productions that use actual movie stars and denounced the exploitation of actors’ likenesses as “blatant infringement.” Unauthorized duplication of looks and voices is said to deprive performers of their identity and their capacity to make a living. The guild has been advocating for stringent consent procedures, compensation plans, and government protections for several years.

Hollywood is currently torn between opportunity and anxiety. AI is seen as an existential threat by many performers, screenwriters, and unions. They warn that if studios use AI without oversight, it will lead to job losses, creative theft, and a collapse of artistic value. Conversely, certain studios and technologists argue that AI can be a potent tool if applied properly for previsualization, special effects, or improving workflows. They emphasize AI’s present limits, noting that it cannot yet create movies with true 4K theatrical quality.

As 2026 begins, it appears this will be a pivotal year. With studios spending billions on the technology, unions organizing for protection, and viral videos undermining public confidence, Hollywood must decide whether to embrace AI wisely or risk industry-wide upheaval.