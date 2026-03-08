Dorohedoro Season 2 finally gets release date after six years

One of the wildest anime series of recent years is finally making a comeback. After a long six-year wait, Dorohedoro Season 2 is officially set to return, with a new trailer released ahead of its global debut this spring.

The first season of Dorohedoro Season 2’s predecessor premiered in 2020 and quickly stood out during a relatively quiet year for anime releases. Based on the manga by Q Hayashida, the series built a strong following for its dark, chaotic world and unusual characters.

After years of uncertainty and delays, the production team has now locked in the return. According to an announcement from Toho Animation, Dorohedoro Season 2 will debut worldwide on April 1, 2026. The exact streaming platforms have not yet been confirmed, although the first season is currently available on Netflix.

The newly released trailer gives fans a first proper look at what lies ahead. It introduces several members of the mysterious Cross-Eyes group and confirms additions to the voice cast, including Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga and Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo. Other cast members include Yuichi Koshimura, Katsuhito Nomura, Atsushi Imaruoka and Sara Matsumoto.

Music will again be handled by K]NoW_NAME, which is returning to perform both the opening and ending themes for Dorohedoro Season 2. The group also contributed to the soundtrack of the original season.

Behind the scenes, much of the original creative team is back. Yuichiro Hayashi will direct the new episodes at MAPPA, while Hiroshi Seko returns to handle the scripts. Character designs are once again being led by Tomohiro Kishi.

The core voice cast is also returning. That includes Wataru Takagi as Caiman and Reina Kondou as Nikaido, alongside Kenyu Horiuchi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yu Kobayashi, Miyu Tomiya and Kengo Takahashi.

For many anime fans, the return of Dorohedoro Season 2 has been a long time coming. The first season gained attention worldwide during the pandemic era, and its strange, gritty universe left viewers wanting more.

Now the wait is almost over. And with Dorohedoro Season 2 arriving this April, the series is stepping back into the spotlight.