Dost Muhammad Mazari hopes Punjab Assembly will meet today

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has hoped that the session of the house will be held today to elect the new chief executive of the province, ARY News reported.

Mazari said he summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly as per his constitutional powers and added that the speaker and his staff is afraid and the PTI government is also hesitant on the matter.

The deputy speaker Punjab Assembly said that he will chair the Punjab Assembly session today despite a no-trust motion moved against him by his own party.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said he summoned the session of the house after consultation with the advocate general of Punjab who made a commitment in the Supreme Court about the session of the Punjab Assembly today.

Responding to former SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, the PA deputy speaker termed his a ‘biggest liar’. He hoped that the session of the assembly will be held today.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session today, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

