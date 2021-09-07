‘Doubtful reputation’: FIA takes action against immigration officials at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Four immigration officials have been removed from their duties at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for having ‘doubtful reputation’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Immigration Dr Zain Ali Shaikh has stopped four officials from performing duties at in-arrival counters.

The office order issued by the FIA authorities read that the officials ‘are being sent back to Zone I Sindh Karachi with a request not to post them in any of the circle as their reputation is doubtful.’

The removed officials include sub-inspector Nauman Arain, head constable Farrukh Shamim, Ihsan Khoso and Aqeel Dastigeer.

The officials have been directed to report the FIA’s zonal headquarters.

The FIA additional director had earlier taken action against shift in-charge and staffers two weeks ago by stopping them from performing duties.