Downpour turns weather pleasant in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The downpour in Rawalpindi and Islamabad turned the weather pleasant after protracted hot weather in the area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rawalpindi received maximum 39mm rainfall while 30mm rainfall recorded in Islamabad. Adjoining Taxila, Wah, Gujjar Khan and Rawat also received heavy rainfall.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall in the region until the evening today.

Various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also received rain.

A cloudy weather has been reported in Lahore as the Met Office forecast likely rainfall in the city today.

A hot weather spell continuing in Karachi as the Met Office ruled out rainfall in the city in June. The PMD has forecast that the maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to range between 35°C to 37°Celsius today.

The Met Office had earlier forecast dust/thunderstorm-rain in upper parts of the country from 02nd to 05th June.