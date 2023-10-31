Dozens killed as Israeli strike hits Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

At least 50 people were killed and scores wounded after an Israeli air attack hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s interior ministry, an Israeli air attack has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing and wounding dozens. The director of a nearby Indonesian Hospital says at least 50 people were killed.

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza, with witnesses reporting heavy clashes after tanks reached a residential area in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

Bombardments were reported across the besieged territory as Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire.

At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

Chaotic scenes

The latest images and video from the Jabalia refugee camp show buildings heavily damaged as rescuers and volunteers use their bare hands to search for survivors in huge amounts of concrete debris.

“It’s a massive massacre. It is hard to count the number of buildings that have been destroyed here,” Al Jazeera’s Anas Sharif, who is at the scene, reports.

People in different parts of the devastation can be seen frantically trying to pull people from the rubble – many of the victims are women and children. Others are seen standing and crying, fearing family members and friends may be among the dead.

Destroyed vehicles litter the scene. Members of the civil defence units are on the ground looking for survivors. An aerial shot of the area shows tall buildings completely levelled to the ground.